HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was in January when a baby in Jackson, Tennessee was abandoned in a trash can.

That story and many others have since pushed one woman to bring something big to Hendersonville.

“Knoxville has the first one, and we’re trying to open the first one for Middle Tennessee,” said Silvanna Francescutti.

A Safe Haven Baby Box is something Middle Tennessee has never had, and Francescutti is looking to change that.

“I kind of looked at it from a proactive point of view, and I said, ‘We need to do something about it,” she said. “We need to have a resource for the community.”

Monica Kelsey’s story is what pushed her to create the Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

“A 17-year-old girl abandoned her child two hours after giving birth to this child and that child was me,” she said.

Since sharing her story, her organization has been able to install over 130 boxes across the state.

Kelsey said more will be coming to Tennessee soon.

“Being proactive in a community is critical, “she said. “We would rather have this available for parents that don’t need it rather than not have it available when they do.”

The state currently has a Safe Haven Baby Law that allows a mother to surrender their baby without prosecution or criminal action within two weeks of birth, but Francescutti wants to make sure its done safely.

“If a mom drops off a baby and it’s just right here, she can be legally liable, especially if the baby gets hurt and the firefighters are on a run,” she said. “The baby box allows the baby to stay alive while they are out on a run and be done safely.”

Right now, Francescutti said city leaders are interested in installing the box at Hendersonville’s Fire Station Number 5 because of it’s direct access to the hospital.

“You want to make sure that you can get the baby checked out right away,” she said.

The cost to bring this box to Hendersonville is around $23,000. Francescuitti has been able to raise the majority of the money.

As she works to raise the last bit of funds left, she’s optimistic about how beneficial this box will be for the area.

“I hope that we can give this gift to Middle Tennessee,” said Francescuitti.

The organization also has a 24/7 hotline that works to provide local and national resources to mothers who call.

Francescuitti has set up a Go-Fund Me to finish fundraising this project. You can make a donation here.

Kelsey said she anticipates five boxes opening up in the state of Tennessee by the end of this year.