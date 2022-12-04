HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee VFW post is working to help an Air Force veteran’s mother and her husband, who recently moved to Florida and lost everything in Hurricane Ian.

Ian was one of the most powerful storms to ever hit Florida, turning countless lives upside down.

Nancy Benoit and her husband, parents of Air Force Veteran James Benoit, moved from Hendersonville to Fort Meyers just three months before Ian struck.

“It looked like it was going up to Tampa, so we were thinking we could ride it out, and it didn’t. The eye hung over Fort Meyers for a very long time,” Nancy said. “[It was] devastating, shocking, unbelievable. You don’t even know what to do, what to pick up next.”

Nancy was a member of VFW Post 9851 in Hendersonville. On Sunday, Dec. 4, members held a spaghetti dinner and fundraiser to send Nancy some help from back home.

“I happened to call her, and in our conversation, she said she left with about four pairs of clothes and that was about it, so she’s literally starting over from scratch,” said Lori Insley, District 4 treasurer of the VFW Auxiliary.

Insley said for her, helping military family members is simply the right thing to do.

“Family members of active duty members or even retired members, they do a lot, too. They support their members in the military in every which way,” Insley said.

As this veteran’s family works to piece their lives back together, help from the VFW is giving them the strength they need to continue down their long road to recovery.

“I would just like to Lori and everybody else who came out and enjoyed their dinner and thank you, thank you very much,” Nancy said.

If you’d like to help the Benoits, you can visit their GoFundMe or donate to the VFW through Venmo @Lori-Insley-1.