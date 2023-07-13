HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mayor of Hendersonville wants the community to know he and city staff take citizen concerns seriously, especially when it comes to short-term vacation rentals (STVRs).

The mayor’s office released a statement Thursday acknowledging the rise in illegal STVRs in the city and assuring residents city staff will be cracking down them.

“Illegal short-term vacation rentals are very unfortunate situations for our citizens,” said City Attorney Lance Wray. “Living next to an STVR is essentially like living next to a busy hotel – especially during the weekends. It can be constantly hectic, frenzied and loud at all hours. It’s stressful and annoying for our citizens who are entitled to peace and enjoyment of their property.”

Per Hendersonville city ordinance #2016-16, short-term vacation rentals are defined as rentals for less than 30 days and only allowed in the Old Town Commercial and General Commercial zones of the city. STVRs found outside of the allowed limits are considered illegal and subject to a fine and further prosecution.

Mayor Jamie Clary wants residents to know the city staff will work hard to enforce the zoning ordinances in order to protect citizens.

“The city has recently seen an increase in citizen complaints regarding illegal vacation rentals,” the mayor said. “I appreciate our residents who make us aware of these nuisances. All of us have heard of the problems, including violence, that these short-term rentals are inviting across the nation. We are not going to allow that in Hendersonville. We will protect our residents and our property values.”

Wray added the city has previously gone to court over illegal rentals and won.

“The City has an excellent track record in prosecuting these cases both in City Court and beyond,” he said. “The City prevailed just this week in a trial over an STVR. There have been multiple appeals this past year that have also been successful for the City, either by Court decision or by settlement that stopped the STVR.”