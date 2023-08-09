HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hendersonville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year-old who did not return home from work on Sunday.
Authorities said 17-year-old Deneisah Goodner was reported missing after she did not return home after working at the Zaxby’s on Anderson Lane on Sunday, August 6.
Deneisah was last seen wearing her blue Zaxby’s uniform shirt, black pants and black shoes. She is described as 5 feet tall, about 98 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Deneisah’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.