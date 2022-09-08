HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The suspect in an assault case is now facing more charges after the victim died in the hospital.

The incident happened on Aug. 30 in the 100 block of Cole Drive.

Once at the scene, police found that Edilberto Lucas Alonzo, 26, had been in an altercation with the victim that night.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries as a result of the altercation. On Sept. 2, the victim died.

Alonzo was originally charged with aggravated domestic assault, but after the victim’s death, Alonzo’s charge was upgraded to second-degree murder.

Alonzo is now being held on a $750,000 bond.