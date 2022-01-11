HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were taken into custody after a storage facility in Hendersonville was burglarized on Saturday.

According to police, an employee at the Go Store It located on Avondale Road found the locks cut off of multiple storage units. Surveillance video captured both suspects and the vehicle they were in during the thefts.

David White (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Angela Brewer (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

On Sunday, Hendersonville police identified the male and female suspects as Angela Brewer, 43, and David White, 32. According to a release, the vehicle tag had been removed from the van used in the burglary and was placed on a similar-looking van following the incident. The van containing the stolen items was located later in Joelton.

Brewer and White were arrested and are now faced with multiple charges including burglary, theft and drug charges.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Hendersonville Detectives at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword TIPHPD.