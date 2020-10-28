Hendersonville preschool set to open with full COVID-19 modifications

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tucked away in Hendersonville, a new preschool will soon open its doors. They are doing so with a focus on curriculum and COVID-19 precautions.

“We are a very community-driven school,” Priya Dave, school principal and owner of Ivybrook Academy on Glenbrook Way. “That’s the way we are at Ivybrook. So, we’ve had to make a lot of modifications.”

Dave says the school has made adjustments inside and out.

“We’re not going to allow any unnecessary visitors to come inside our campus,” Dave explained. “In a typical pre-COVID world, our parents would come inside of our school to drop off our students, meet the teachers, meet the administrative staff. However, now — we are going to be doing drop off outside.”

The new pre-school serves kids 18 months to 5 years old. Every child and staff member will have their temperatures checked at the door.

The school is also implementing clear masks. Administrators say it is really important for young students to be able to see their teacher’s faces and expressions while learning.

“Especially when they first come to school,” said Dave. “They are nervous. They’ve never left mom and dad before. So, in the beginning we want them to have that connection with their teachers.

Ivybrook Academy Hendersonville is set to open on November 2nd.