NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Participating in dangerous TikTok challenge videos could potentially land someone in jail. That’s the warning Hendersonville Police are issuing as we enter the warmer months.

“We want to put this information out,” Hendersonville Police Officer Jamie Owens said. “This is something for parents to think about and have some meaningful conversations with kids.”

Hendersonville Police have already dealt with two calls relating to a new TikTok challenge called “The Orbeez challenge.” This is where kids shoot toy guns at each other, possibly causing bodily harm.

Last week in Knox County, two kids were arrested after they admitted to using splatter guns filled with gel balls.

Officer Owens said a person could face a variety of charges for participating in this act, or any act that disrupts public safety. He stressed that while both of the incidents they investigated were staged, the surrounding public doesn’t know what is going on and might think it is real.

The department advised parents to monitor their child’s social media and encourage everyone to make smart social media decisions.