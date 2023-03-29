HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives are turning to the Hendersonville community for help tracking down a trailer stolen from a nonprofit organization, as well as information about those responsible for the theft.

The Hendersonville Police Department said Theresa’s Twists reached out on Tuesday, March 28 about a trailer, which contained all of the nonprofit’s merchandise, that had been stolen from the iStorage facility located on W. Main Street.

Theresa’s Twists aims to provide employment for people with autism and Asperger’s Syndrome. It was launched by Theresa Daniels, who lives with Asperger’s and operates the business with her family’s help, according to officials.

Authorities said losing the trailer and the merchandise was a heavy blow to the nonprofit’s cause, forcing it to rebuild its stock.

If you know anything about the trailer’s whereabouts or the theft, you are asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.