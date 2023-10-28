HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hendersonville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance is locating a man who is “severely autistic.”

According to Hendersonville police, 38-year-old Jordan Lewis left his home at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Officials said left his home on foot, and he is known to take walks frequently, but sometimes he can get disoriented and lost.

Lewis was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a charcoal grey zip-up hoodie. He is described as 6 feet tall and 195 pounds with shoulder length brown hair.

Hendersonville police said Lewis has walked all the way to the Rivergate Mall area in the past. However, officials said he can get agitated around anyone new, and is known to fight with officers due to his autism.

If you see Lewis, you are asked to call Detective Tim Denning at 615-590-4674 or 615-822-111.