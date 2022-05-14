HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Hendersonville are asking for the public’s help in finding a 27-year-old woman.

Police say Zhaechel Cheli Strong (pronounced “Zay-Shell Shelly”), was last seen leaving her home in the Center Point Road area of Hendersonville just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

When she left the home, Strong was wearing a gray t-shirt with the word “Dreamer” on it, and a picture of the Disney character known as “Stitch”. She was also wearing Lilo and Stitch shorts and a black shower cap, according to police.

Strong is developmentally disabled and takes medication, which she does not have with her.

Strong is likely still in Middle Tennessee and Hendersonville police are asking anyone who may have information on her whereabouts to call police at 615-451-5838. You can also call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113 or submit a tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.