HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hendersonville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
According to Hendersonville Police, 17-year-old Elias Craig, of Nashville, was last seen visiting his girlfriend in the area of Airfloat and Lake Side Park Drive.
Craig was last seen walking on Lakeside Park Drive wearing a beaded necklace, a black t-shirt, black jeans with holes and sandals with white socks.
Hendersonville Police said Craig has black hair with blond and white tips, a partial beard and his left ear pierced.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.