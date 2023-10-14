HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hendersonville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Hendersonville police reported that 15-year-old Aiden Tayes was last seen on Friday, Oct. 13 in the Cross Bow Drive area.

Aiden is described as 5-feet-7 inches tall, 145 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Officials said he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants.

The teen may be riding a bike, according to police. It remains unclear which direction he is traveling in.

Anyone with information Aiden’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.