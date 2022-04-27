HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old.

According to Hendersonville police, 12-year-old Kaylee Sherrill was last seen Tuesday evening in the Center Point Road area.

Kaylee is described as a black female, 5 feet and 4 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Officers say the teen was last seen wearing black ripped pants, a black Nike jacket and white Nike shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Kaylee or have any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Hendersonville police at 615-822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.