HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Hendersonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

Serenity Bennett, 12, was last seen at her home in the 100 block of Edgewood Drive in Hendersonville on Friday.

Serenity is 4’5″ and approximately 90 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a tan and white crop top sweater with blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Serenity’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111. You can also reach out to Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.