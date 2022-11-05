HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hendersonville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Officials say on Friday evening, November 4, officers were notified that the 12-year-old Camari Dixon was missing from his residence.

After speaking to friends and family, officers were unable to determine the safety of the 12-year-old boy or where and whom he may be with.

Hendersonville police say Camari is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 100 to 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The 12-year-old was last seen wearing gray jogging pants with a blue stripe, a blue T-shirt and could have been wearing a white hoodie.

Anyone with any information regarding Camari or his whereabouts is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111.