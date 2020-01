HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville police say they’re searching for a person who used a stolen credit card at a store.

They say on January 11th, an unknown suspect went into the Sam’s Club in Hendersonville and made two purchases using credit card information that was stolen from a victim living in Indiana.

Police are asking the public for help to identify this person.

Anyone with more information should call Hendersonville police 615-264-5303