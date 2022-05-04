HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Hendersonville police are looking for a suspect following a check scam at a local bank.

Hendersonville Police Commander Scott Ryan said it happened at the Synovus Bank on Maple Drive Wednesday afternoon.

A man tried to cash a fake check and was taken into custody. Commander Ryan says then a car with three other suspects fled from the bank. Eventually, the car was abandoned and the three people inside ran.

Hendersonville police took two of the men into custody and a third one was still on the run as of late Wednesday night.

Law enforcement officers were searching the roads and neighborhoods near Jack Anderson Elementary School for the suspects on Wednesday afternoon.

Danielle Lee lives in the area and watched as police and helicopters descended on the area.

“Around 4:30, I noticed that there was increased activity by police, helicopters, and Tennessee Highway Patrol was flying around here on Audubon in the neighborhood of Riverchase,” Lee said.

Lee says police advised neighbors to stay inside and shelter in place as they searched through streets and backyards for the suspects.

Commander Ryan told News 2 it was unclear if the suspects had any weapons, but says they are in a “desperate situation” running from police and should be considered extremely dangerous.