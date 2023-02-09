HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Hendersonville community has rallied around the family of fallen police officer Spencer Bristol for several years now, and Thursday was no different.

Officers from the Hendersonville Police Department paid a visit to Officer Bristol’s family to help celebrate his daughter, Eloise, on her seventh birthday.

The officers brought Eloise her favorite candy, balloons and a giant birthday card.

(Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Hendersonville patrol vehicles lined the block, with lights lit up almost as bright as the smile on Eloise’s face.

Eloise’s father, Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol, was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 30, 2019, when he was hit by a vehicle during a pursuit on I-65 South near Goodlettsville.