Hendersonville Police Department building closed to public due to COVID-19

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hendersonville Police Department building will be closed to the public until further notice due to an increase in COVID-19 infections.
The police department says all business will be done over the phone or via email.
Anyone needing to speak with an officer can call 615-822-1111. To request records, email records@hvillepd.org.
If you have an emergency, call 911.
For a full list of contact numbers and email addresses within the police department, click here.
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
MORE COVERAGE
COVID-19 in Tennessee
(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )