Hendersonville Police Department building closed to public due to COVID-19

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hendersonville Police Department building will be closed to the public until further notice due to an increase in COVID-19 infections.

The police department says all business will be done over the phone or via email.

Anyone needing to speak with an officer can call 615-822-1111. To request records, email records@hvillepd.org.

If you have an emergency, call 911.

For a full list of contact numbers and email addresses within the police department, click here.