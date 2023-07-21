HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is behind bars for sexually soliciting a minor, the Hendersonville Police Department has announced.

Law enforcement officials said in a release Friday they began their investigation July 15. That investigation led to the identification and arrest of Jacob Oldham, 40.

Oldham is charged with two counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor, according to police.

He is scheduled to appear in the Sumner County General Sessions Court Aug. 4, authorities said.

Jacob Oldham (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)

Anyone with information on the case or Oldham’s criminal activities is asked to call Detective Chambers at 615-264-5303, or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips may also be submitted through the P3 Tips mobile app.