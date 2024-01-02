HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An engaged couple living out of motels who reportedly spent their days stealing and burglarizing cars is now behind bars, according to the Hendersonville Police Department.

Police credit their officers who worked all of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day to bring the young couple to justice.

According to Hendersonville police, it all began late Thursday, Dec. 28 and into the morning of Friday, Dec. 29. That’s when the suspects, now identified as Halee Persinger and Daniel Haskins, allegedly came to a Hendersonville apartment complex off Main Street, driving a stolen 2018 Jeep taken out of Metro Nashville.

Authorities said the duo allegedly stole a black Kia and burglarize multiple cars at the apartment complex.

Hendersonville police first learned of the crime when they received a call from the Metro Nashville Police Department, who found the stolen Kia in Hermitage at the intersection of Breakwater Way and Cape Hope Pass.

When Hendersonville police arrived, they processed the vehicle and began actively investigating the crime, sending officers to the Hendersonville apartment complex where the victim did not even know the Kia had been stolen.

Hendersonville police said detectives also discovered other cars had been broken into at the apartment complex.

“The longer you wait, the less likely you are to solve crimes. So we put all our resources on it,” Cmdr. Scott Ryan with the Hendersonville Police Department said.

With few clues to work with, Hendersonville officers knocked on doors in the neighborhood where the Kia was discovered. It’s here where they found a person who recently had credit cards stolen from their vehicle.

Though that crime seemingly did not appear connected to the crime at the Hendersonville apartment complex, detectives said they followed the leads given to them by the Hermitage victim.

The clues took detectives to a Clarksville Vape shop where they used the time and date of the use of the stolen credit card to pull video.

According to police, the vape shop clerk immediately remembered the woman who bought two backpacks with what police said was a stolen credit card. Officers later obtained a picture of the woman, but didn’t know her name.

Authorities searched social media and sent the photo out to law enforcement agencies in the area.

Hendersonville police officers said an alert Nashville International Airport police officer recognized the Persinger’s face and the tattoo over her right eye that said, “Blessed.”

“It’s always nice when we see a face tattoo that is very distinguishable,” Ryan said.

With a name to match the face, Hendersonville detectives searched her social media posts and saw her fiancé, identified as Haskins.

His face matched the man seen in the videos with Persinger. The two were spotted on surveillance video going into other stores where police said they used stolen credit cards to buy iPhones and iPhone cases.

Police said they also found another stolen car, a Dodge Charger, out of Nashville.

“These guys were absolutely on a Bonnie and Clyde crime spree, and they need to be stopped now,” Ryan said.

Police contacted Persinger through Facebook after she posted an allegedly stolen Xbox for sale on Facebook marketplace.

Persinger agreed to meet with whom she thought was a potential buyer on New Year’s Day at around 8:30 p.m. Officers posing as buyers for the Xbox met her at a Dickerson Road motel and took her and Haskins into custody, according to authorities.

Police told News 2 they found a handgun stolen out of Metro Nashville and other stolen merchandise.

“I believe the last thing they suspected they were selling to police officers. Crime doesn’t stop so we can’t stop, and we are going to hit it until we get dangerous people behind bars,” Ryan added. “It doesn’t matter that it is the holiday season; we are not taking a break. Our guys are coming in here and they are hitting the pavement every day and they will make it happen until we get these two behind bars.”

In the end, Hendersonville police recovered a total of four stolen vehicles, including the Kia taken from the apartment complex, plus two vehicles out of Nashville and one more vehicle out of Clarksville.

Both Persinger and Haskins are in the Sumner County Jail and are charged with theft of property, (motor vehicle) over $10,000, and four counts of burglary.

Persinger is being held on a $50,000 bond, with Haskins is being held on a $65,000 bond.

Hendersonville police told News 2 Haskins was convicted of similar crimes in Nashville just 10 months ago and was out of jail on three years probation.