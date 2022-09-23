HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three members of the infamous “Felony Lane Gang” are behind bars thanks to quick work by Hendersonville police who worked 24 hours straight to nab the alleged bad guys.

Police say this choreographed crime spree had all the common ingredients associated with the Felony Lane Gang, a crime syndicate, usually out of Florida, that travels the southeastern U.S. breaking into cars in parking lots.

In this case, the car break-ins happened at a Hendersonville Fitness Center.

Video from around 4:46 a.m. Thursday shows a man, later identified as Tevis Robinson, removing the license plate on his Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SUV.

Tevin Robinson (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

“He’s obviously taking off the license plate so we cannot catch him after the fact,” Sgt. Christopher Gagnon said.

According to police, a few minutes after the plate was removed, Robinson began scoping out cars to break into.

Video shows the alleged Felony Lane Gang member breaking into an Audi, and police say, he smashed the glass of four other cars, reportedly stealing purses, cash, credit cards and electronics.

Using an LPR camera, Hendersonville police determined Robinson was driving a rental car from Nashville International Airport.

Within hours, as luck would have it, Laura Powers and Tavara Harris returned Robinson’s rental car.

Tavara Harris (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Laura Powers (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

When they did, BNA police took them into custody and held the women for HPD detectives.

Armed with new intel, HPD detectives went to a Nashville motel and arrested the 28-year-old Robinson in his car in the motel parking lot.

“He was actually captured inside the car in the parking lot, and he was startled by the officers who snuck up on him and took him into custody,” Sgt. Gagnon said. “The detectives did an amazing job, they were able to clear out a case in phenomenal time and it is another one we can take off the street so they are not hitting other places.”

According to police, the trio are check theft suspects out of Knoxville and check fraud suspects out of Goodlettsville. Police say they are also suspects in cities from South Florida to Atlanta.