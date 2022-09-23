HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were arrested Thursday after they were caught breaking into vehicles in connection to a check cashing scheme.

According to police, the department on Thursday received complaints of several Felony Lane Gang style vehicle burglaries that happened at Burn Fitness Bootcamp on Avondale Road. Officers reviewed surveillance video that showed a man in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander Sport breaking out windows from multiple cars and stealing purses.

Officers were able to identify the vehicle involved in the burglaries by using License Plate Readers. After further investigation, police determined the burglaries were connected to a check cashing scheme that happened in Goodlettsville. This incident involved a check that was stolen during a burglary in Knoxville.

Hendersonville police officers, with the help of Nashville International Airport Police, found two suspects as they tried to swap out the Mitsubishi for a different vehicle. The two suspects have since been identified as 61-year-old Laura Powers and 33-year-old Tavara Harris.

Officers later found a black Nissan Rogue at a hotel on Elm Hill Pike and found 28-year-old Tevis Robinson inside. Investigators determined Robinson was the man seen in surveillance video burglarizing vehicles in Hendersonville.

Powers and Harris have been arrested and charged with five counts of criminal responsibility for burglary, four counts of criminal responsibility for theft under $1,000, criminal responsibility for theft over $1,000, and five counts of criminal responsibility for vandalism.

Harris will also be charged with identity theft and also had active warrants out of Florida for similar incidents.

Robinson has been charged with five counts of burglary, four counts of theft under $1,000, theft over $1,000, five counts of vandalism, and criminal responsibility for identity theft.

Anyone with more information on these cases should call Hendersonville police at 615-264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tip Mobile Application.