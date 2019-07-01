Hendersonville PD investigating ‘suspicious’ interaction between SUV driver, juvenile

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police in Hendersonville say they are looking for more information about a “suspicious interaction” Monday afternoon between a driver and a boy riding his bicycle.

Police said the incident happened on Meadow Lake at Hidden Point around 1 p.m.

The man, described only as an older white male, was driving a blue SUV. Details about the interaction he had with the boy riding his bicycle were not released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Malach with the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.