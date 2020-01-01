Hendersonville pastor remembers fallen officer

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new year will be spent reliving old memories for the family of Hendersonville Master Patrol Officer, Spencer Bristol.

Bristol was hit and killed by a car on Monday evening during a pursuit on 1-65 South near Goodlettsville.

News 2 spoke to the Executive Pastor of Hendersonville First Baptist Church, where Bristol was a member since childhood.

“The Bible tells us when we’re absent from the body, we’re present with the Lord – and because he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and savior – in the midst of deep grief – there’s peace knowing he’s with the Lord today,” said Pastor Bruce Raley.

Raley said Bristol served in a community ministry during his teenage years,

“Like everyone that heard about it, (I) was shocked, was grieved – when tragedy occurs you have these natural emotions. It hit so close to home.”

A memorial continues to grow in front of the Hendersonville Police Department, paying homage to Bristol’s final sacrifice.

“He gave his life, serving his community,” said Raley.