Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 10 p.m.

Hendersonville pastor remembers fallen officer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new year will be spent reliving old memories for the family of Hendersonville Master Patrol Officer, Spencer Bristol.

Bristol was hit and killed by a car on Monday evening during a pursuit on 1-65 South near Goodlettsville.

News 2 spoke to the Executive Pastor of Hendersonville First Baptist Church, where Bristol was a member since childhood.

Fund created to help family of fallen Hendersonville officer

“The Bible tells us when we’re absent from the body, we’re present with the Lord – and because he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and savior – in the midst of deep grief – there’s peace knowing he’s with the Lord today,” said Pastor Bruce Raley.

2nd suspect wanted in chase that killed Hendersonville officer arrested

Raley said Bristol served in a community ministry during his teenage years,

“Like everyone that heard about it, (I) was shocked, was grieved – when tragedy occurs you have these natural emotions. It hit so close to home.”

A memorial continues to grow in front of the Hendersonville Police Department, paying homage to Bristol’s final sacrifice.

“He gave his life, serving his community,” said Raley.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar