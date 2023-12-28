HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family-owned business along West Main Street in Hendersonville reminds people that the business is still operational.

The Dec. 9 tornado blew through their shop, destroying merchandise and property.

“We had the windows blown off. We have extensive roof damage where it’s still every time it rains, we are getting more water damage,” said Michelle Fuqua, owner of Ultimate Party Super Store. “Our back warehouse collapsed and then we had a tent out back that had more of our rental items, and that was demolished as well.”

Ultimate Party Super Store will remain open despite operating on a generator, multiple water leaks, and limited hours.

“Because first reported, a lot of people thought that our store took the main brunt of it,” Fuqua said. “Unfortunately, the store next to us lost everything, but with the damage we have, we are still able to reopen.”

With the tornado hitting just before the prime Christmas shopping time, the shop has an over-stock of Christmas decorations and experienced a significant decline in sales. Fuqua plans to store the preserved merchandise for next year.

As the store strides toward a full recovery, Fuqua said the best part has been seeing customers return.

“It’s really slow,” Fuqua said. “The first couple of weeks, we just had to do online only because we didn’t have any lights at all. We were able to rent a big generator two days ago, so this is actually one of the first days that we have full light and heat, which is nice. Comcast just came this morning so we got phone lines now. So, we are seeing the customers slowly come back, which is a good thing to see.”

With New Year’s Eve right around the corner, Ultimate Party Super Store is fully stocked on hats, poppers, and boas and asks customers to start their 2024 by shopping locally.

“Thank you for the support that they’ve given us and everyone that has helped come volunteer with everything,” Fuqua said. “We just hope that they continue to come support us.”

In 2024, the shop plans to be completely repaired while providing the community with party supplies.

At the time of this article, store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until power is fully restored.