HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a close call for two Hendersonville police officers after a car theft suspect almost drove over them during a felony pursuit.

It went down Tuesday around 3 p.m. after a Cadillac STS, stolen from Bowling Green, Kentucky, drove past an LPR camera.

Hendersonville police quickly located the stolen car backed into a parking spot at a Mexican Restaurant on Main Street.

Dash camera video shows two Hendersonville police cars blocking the suspects.

As multiple officers exited their vehicles, the Cadillac, driven by 19-year-old Justin Wright, accelerated dangerously close to the officers, several of whom have to quickly get out of the way of the escaping vehicle.

Using the dash camera, Sgt. Christopher Gagnon showed News 2 how close one of the department’s newest officers came to getting hurt.

“This officer here on the right is one of our newest trainees, she is out in front of that car when it takes off, she could have easily been mowed down. These situations, when these guys take off on us are extremely dangerous.”

As the Cadillac raced away, multiple police cars gave chase. At one point, officers were able to spike the tires of the stolen car.

The vehicle turned onto the bypass and then exited the roadway.

Dash camera video shows multiple officers surrounding three of the occupants in the car and taking them into custody without incident.

The driver, Justin Wright, could be seen running into the wood line.

The 19-year-old was quickly apprehended

Sgt. Gagnon says HPD prepares for these scenarios, making it very unlikely that bad guys are going to escape.

“Yeah, they are actually trained to set up in certain areas of the city when these calls come in and they take this training to heart and they sit out there they are ready for the bad guy to go by. They are ready to take them down, and to pounce on them whenever it happens.”

There were four people in the car, but only the driver was arrested.

He is facing the following charges:

Assault on Emergency Personnel (x2)

Evading by Motor Vehicle

Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon

Theft of Property

Driving without a License

Resisting Arrest

Wright is being held on an $80,000 bond. He is due in court next month.