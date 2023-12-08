HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Grace Place Ministry, a nonprofit that helps single mothers and children experiencing homelessness, will expand to a 4.5-acre campus to address the rapidly increasing need for shelter and other services in Sumner County.

Hendersonville officials recently approved an amended expansion plan for Grace Place Ministry, which includes 43 cottage homes in pocket neighborhoods and a 4,500-square-foot education and office facility, in addition to sports courts, playgrounds, and communal areas on New Shackle Island Rd.

Once the expansion is complete, the nonprofit will go from serving 12 to 15 women and children a year to upwards of 70.

“The impact will be huge compared to what we’re able to do now,” said Desneige VanCleve, founder and CEO of Grace Place Ministry.

The expansion comes at a time when the need for services has never been greater. Before 2022, Grace Place received 150-200 calls a year from single mothers seeking shelter and other resources. This year, the calls for help have more than doubled.

VanCleve told News 2 the women and children they serve have become more economically and educationally diverse.

“It’s not just our generational poverty families,” VanCleve said. “It’s moms who have had their own housing and the rent has just been increased so much that they’re not able to keep that up anymore. Our families look a little different now. We have educated moms, moms who have been able to rent for a long time that are now experiencing this.”

Thanks to the expansion, Grace Place will double the capacity of its current program and create a new program involving transitional living homes where families can stay for two to four years. Over time, they’ll gain the skills needed to stay independent once they graduate, whether they choose to learn a trade, save up for a down payment on a home, or work on their college degree.

“The point is when they leave, they will have a real asset that they can carry on with them to leave with their children and their children’s children,” VanCleve said.

Grace Place Ministry hopes to break ground on the expansion by the summer of 2024.

However, Grace Place needs prayers and what VanCleve describes as “radical generosity” from the public to pull it off.

To help or learn more, click here, or call Grace Place Ministry at 615-881-3976.