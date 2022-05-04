HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Burns family is thanking the Hendersonville Fire Department for helping them bring their new bundle of joy into the world.

On April 28, as Quincy Burns was leaving to go to the hospital, her water broke at her front door. Her family quickly called 911 and first responders rushed to her home.

Firefighters with Hendersonville Fire Station #2 arrived and the team immediately began to help deliver the baby. Both mom and baby are healthy.

“Everyone was very professional and helped us welcome Baby Will,” Burns says. “We didn’t plan this, but I am glad we both are fine.”

Hendersonville Firefighter Ryne Chandler caught baby William, during the delivery. He said this was his first birth call, and that he considers it a proud moment.

The surprising fact about baby William’s birth—he’s not the first person in his family born at home. Nashville firefighters delivered his aunt at her home.

May 4th is International Firefighters’ Day. A day to celebrate the brave men and women that dedicate their lives to serving others.