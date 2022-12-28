SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old man has died following a crash along Highway 31 in Sumner County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in the eastbound lanes of Highway 31.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to a crash report provided by Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), three vehicles were involved in the deadly crash.

Officials say a 2015 Ford F150 was traveling west on Highway 31 when it crossed the center line and sideswiped a 2004 Ford F150.

The 2015 Ford then struck a 1999 Honda Civic head-on. The 2015 Ford came to a final rest in the roadway and the Honda came to a final rest outside of the roadway, according to authorities.

THP says the Honda was driven by 26-year-old David Loftis of Hendersonville. Loftis was pronounced dead at the scene.

However, the driver of the 2004 Ford was not injured, officials say.

A crash report says charges are pending against 77-year-old Richards Jenkins of Westmoreland, the driver of the 2015 Ford.

According to THP, Jenkins was injured in the crash, but there is no word on the nature of his injuries.

No other information was immediately available.