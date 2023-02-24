HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hendersonville man is behind bars on rape charges.

The Hendersonville Police Department said on Monday, Jan. 2, investigators received a report of a sexual assault. Investigators gathered evidence and submitted it to the Sumner County Grand Jury, who issued indictments for 38-year-old James Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald was arrested Thursday, Feb. 23, on six counts of rape and taken to the Sumner County Jail.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111.