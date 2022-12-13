SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hendersonville man faces theft charges for stealing from the church where he worked, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI announced Tuesday that Daniel Meadows, 32, of Hendersonville, has been indicted on one count of Theft of Property $60,000-$250,000 by a Sumner County Grand Jury.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The charge stems from a months-long investigation that began in June at the request of the 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI officials said. TBI special agents began investigating a report of theft from a Hendersonville church and developed information that Meadows, a church employee, had access to church funds as part of his job. The investigation revealed that over a two-year period in his position, Meadows stole approximately $198,775 from the church.

Meadows was indicted Dec. 2. He was later arrested on Dec. 12 and booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $7,500 bond.