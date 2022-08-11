HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Thursday on charges of aggravated child abuse.

According to Hendersonville police, a 4-year-old child had been physically assaulted and multiple bruises were visible on his body.

The investigation revealed 32-year-old Kyle Serritella as the one responsible for the injuries.

Serritella was arrested Thursday for one count of aggravated child abuse. He is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on October 12 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.