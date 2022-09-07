HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hendersonville man faces stalking charges after police say he attempted to interact with a juvenile multiple times at a bus stop.

On Tuesday, September 6, officers were alerted of a man that had attempted to pass a note to a middle-school-aged juvenile at a bus stop.

According to Hendersonville police, the juvenile refused the note and told school officials about the incident.

After investigating, detectives made contact with 29-year-old Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Lopez and determined that he had come to the bus stop on at least three occasions to interact with the juvenile.

Officials say each incident progressed to Rodriguez-Lopez ‘s close interaction with the middle schooler, which was reported to the school and police.

Rodriguez-Lopez was arrested for aggravated stalking as a result of the investigation.

Anyone with more information about the incident should contact the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.