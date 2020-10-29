Hendersonville makes changes to annual Halloween celebration

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Halloween celebrations around Middle Tennessee have had to make several adjustments this year due to COVID-19. Normally, five to six thousand people would attend Hendersonville’s Trick or Treat event at Drakes Creek Park.

City leaders wanted to give kids a sense of normalcy and a safe option to still celebrate.

“There will be people that won’t come cause they don’t want to get out and be around people and that’s fine. But, there are a lot of people that want to go to trunk or treats or activities like this because so many neighborhoods may not do Halloween as normal,” said Andy Gilley, Parks and Recreation Director. “Hopefully us being able to have regulations and restrictions will help people feel more comfortable.”

Some Hendersonville residents News 2 spoke with still plan to celebrate, but others aren’t on board.

“I don’t know, I’d be kind of scared if I had kids,” said Brenda Tucker. “I’d have to find another means for them to have a good time.”

“We started to see churches were doing trunk or treat events and then with school being live and in person,” Gilley said. “We felt like as long as school was in session, and other groups were doing these kind of things, we could pull this off.”

Thursday’s event will have 30 vendors instead of 50 and three entrances instead of one to accommodate social distancing. Unfortunately, the popular hayride was removed from the event.

Vendors are required to wear personal protective equipment and the health department will be handing out free masks. Sumner County reinstated their mask mandate last week.

The event is free and starts at 6 p.m. at the softball quad at Drakes Creek Park in Hendersonville.