Hendersonville Main Street Porch Fest cancelled amid COVID-19 restrictions

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Hendersonville Main Street Porch Fest of 2020 is cancelled due to restraints amid COVID-19.

Officials said the restrictions on live music have caused them to cancel this year’s event.

However, the fest has been rescheduled for June 5, 2021 from 12-8 p.m.

The public can view Front Porch videos from artists old and new on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

No other details were immediately released regarding the videos.

People can send in their own videos to their Facebook page.

Officials said if you do plan to submit a video, make sure to include the following: Introduce yourself, your song and let people know where they can follow you and buy your music.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE