Hendersonville, Tenn. (WKRN) – During National Police Week, law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty are recognized across the country. Back home in Middle Tennessee, Hendersonville lost five officers over the decades.

On Thursday night, the police department will pay tribute to each one at a special service open to the public.

Abby MacClary’s father was a Hendersonville police officer.

“A lot of people tell me I’m just like him. I look like him, act like him, all that good stuff,” said Abby, who is now 22 years old.

But Abby never met her father. Officer Daniel MacClary was killed in September 2000 in a traffic crash. Abby was born a few weeks after her father’s death.

“From what I’ve been told, he was very generous, very kind. He cared a lot about the people around him – always let them know that,” she said.

Abby said her dad loved the outdoors and also loved serving his community.

“One of his favorite activities was being on the lake. He was kind of a thrill-seeker, as you would call it…I would hear how generous he was on the police force and how he just loved to help people.”

“He loved his job,” added Commander Larry Daniel of the Hendersonville Police Department.

Commander Daniel worked with Officer MacClary in the traffic division more than 20 years ago.

“He directed school traffic there every morning and all the kids and the moms loved him, and they had all said that they never saw him without a smile. He was always happy and energetic,” Commander Daniel said.

“That’s always very uplifting to hear about him,” Abby added.

Abby admits that, at times, she resents never being able to see her father’s personality first-hand, but in the past few years she has gotten to know his fellow officers, and that has helped her healing.

“It felt like I was supposed to have met these people, like I was supposed to have this relationship with them,” said Abby, talking about the Hendersonville officers. “Even though I’ve never been able to meet him, how special it is to almost know him through other people and through what other people have told me.”

The Hendersonville Police Department’s Fallen Officer Memorial Service is set for 6 p.m. at Hendersonville Church of Christ. The public is welcome to attend.