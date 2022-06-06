HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Construction is part of growth, and Middle Tennessee has seen an awful lot of it lately.

But for one Hendersonville neighborhood Monday, they weren’t expecting this. In the middle of the day, rocks began falling from the sky.

Homes lined up next to a construction project in the Stonecrest subdivision found themselves in the line of fire.

A Hendersonville mother said she was just on her way out, heading to work when heard a big “bang,” and then walked out to this.

“So it came through my roof, through the ceiling, he said it hit the stair handrail, then it bounced to the edge of the wall and then it came down and hit my furniture, and then put a hole in my floor and then ended up resting over here,” said Wendy Mocko.

She isn’t the only one.

For over a year, this project has been going on, creating luxury townhomes, and neighbors say they have gotten used to the loud noise and sometimes even feeling the construction from inside. But this is the first time anything like this has happened.

On Monday, the fire and sheriff’s departments walked around accessing the damage. Another woman in the area described hearing a rock fly through her garage door.

“Really sharp, almost like explosion in our garage and I came out and I noticed that we had a hole through our garage door and it had it our lawn mower,” said Sandy Mathers.

Both of those women tell News 2 crews have been by their home to apologize and say they are working to have someone come out and repair the damage.