HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family of four is displaced after a home caught fire in Hendersonville Friday morning.

An investigation has since been opened after crews arrived on the scene located at 105 Wayne Court around 3:15 a.m., with the fire through the roof. At this time, the Hendersonville Fire Department (HFD) said no injuries were reported.

HFD said firefighters are working to salvage what they can while they put out hot spots. The Red Cross was also called to assist the family.

It is still unclear what caused the fire.