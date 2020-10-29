Hendersonville first responders honored with new memorial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On National First Responders day, the City of Hendersonville honored their fallen heroes with a new memorial.

It’s a project that’s been months in the making and took a lot of fundraising by the Hendersonville Rotary Club.

Police officers, fire fighters and families of first responders met under a tent at Hendersonville’s Memorial Park for a dedication ceremony.

“We humbly dedicate this monument to past, present and future first responders of our city and county,” Eddie Roberson with the Hendersonville Rotary Club said.

Between the two granite monuments, there’s also a piece of steel from the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center that fell on September 11, 2001.

“Our stable and safe society depends on these people to keep us safe. And when our safety is threatened, we depend upon them to be there with us to help and protect,” said Congresswoman Diane Black.

People prayed, sang and remembered those lost in the line of duty, including Hendersonville Police Officer Spencer Bristol.

Less than a year ago, a car struck and killed officer Bristol while he was chasing a suspect on foot on Interstate 65. On Wednesday, his widow laid a wreath on the memorial during the dedication.

“Generations to come will come by here and look at this monument. I hope when they look at it they don’t ask how they died. I hope they ask about how they lived,” Terry Ashe, Tennessee Homeland Security Chief of Staff said during the dedication.