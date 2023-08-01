HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – New technology is keeping Hendersonville firefighters safe.

It’s a device called Lunar that has multiple applications, not the least of which is firefighter safety in a “MAYDAY” scenario.

“If they are in a position where they are trapped and have to be evacuated, they can sound an alarm on this and it will send a signal to the other Lunar devices on scene,” said Assistant Chief George Edwards of the Hendersonville Fire Department.

According to the company, even when there is no cellular connection, the device is capable of communicating with other units as well as providing functions like thermal imaging and alerting firefighters when their air packs are going empty.

However, the key is firefighter safety. The unit can notify command staff and other firefighters with units by manually sending an alarm that a firefighter is in trouble.

The unit also sends a signal if it stops moving for a determined period of time.

Edwards explained why the device in his hand suddenly started chirping loudly during the interview with News 2.

“When I was not moving it, it started giving an alarm like now, saying, ‘Hey, you better keep moving or I will sound the alarm,” Edwards said.

To learn how to use the equipment, firefighters did an exercise where a unit was hidden inside the fire hall.

After a few moments, it sent out an alarm that other firefighters tracked using lunar units.

Using distance and direction signals, the two firefighters traced the other unit up the stairs, through a classroom, and into the main fire bay.

“I can hear it,” one firefighter said of the blaring alarm. Eventually, the two firefighters found the other unit hidden in a locker.

Firefighter Matt Stringer told News 2 the unit worked well.

“Yeah, that was pretty neat…gives you a direction to go,” he said.

“So it gives us the ability in a mayday situation to get to that team of firefighters or that firefighter in a short amount of time. Everyone going home at the end of the day is the most important thing, and this gives us another advantage of being able to make that happen,” Edwards added.

Firefighters will train with the Lunar device all week, with the hope of using it for real starting next week.

Fire Chief Scotty Bush told News 2 each of the nine units costs around $35,000 each.

Bush said that expense is paid for in large part by a federal grant to make firefighters safer on the job.