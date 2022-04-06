HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s a renewed sense of hope that the person responsible for the murder of Tommy Cliburn III, 34, will see justice.

On April 6th, 2021, Cliburn was killed in his home on Canton Court in Goodlettsville.

According to police, his girlfriend found him dead at his home and he died of a single gunshot wound. No arrests have been made in the case.

“I called the detective the other day and he said they have not dropped it by any means,” Tommy Cliburn III’s father said. “They have some leads, not a whole lot they can tell me other than he wanted justice for my son.”

During an interview with Cliburn’s father, he told News 2 that the fond memories of Tommy have helped his family deal with their grief.

“I use to lay carpet many years ago and he worked with me,” Cliburn’s father recalled. “I cherished that time that we had.”

If you have any information that can help police find the person responsible for Cliburn’s death, contact the Goodlettsville Police Department at 615-851-5111.