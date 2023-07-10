HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A roughly $30 million project may be stopped in its tracks.

In June, Hendersonville city leaders debated for hours on how to approach Exit 8 off of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard. The concern is focused on the safety of cars near the railroad tracks, but some believe the project costs too much money and that the money should be invested somewhere else.

“I don’t need a traffic study to tell me that that intersection is dangerous,” said Aldermen Karen Dixon. “I hold my breath every time I go through there.”

It’s not hard to ask anyone who lives nearby their thoughts about the area, especially when it comes to how to fix it.

The project would create a new road alignment between US-31 (East Main Street) and Local Route 6098 (Saundersville Road). The goal of the proposed project is to improve safety and relieve congestion in the area.

According to the project details, it would do the following:

Create a new bridge for the CSX railroad over the proposed connector road to separate rail traffic from vehicular traffic.

Add lightening from the interchange along Saundersville Road and to the new connector Road to improve visibility.

Widen US-31 to add turn lanes.

However, the big price tag has city leaders concerned.

“They cite a safety issue which the traffic report says it is not a safety issue, so where are we going to come up with this money? We got $4, almost $5 million in this budget right now to pursue this, and we can’t compete with our salaries with the police and the fire. We are losing them. When was the last time we received an email saying we’re losing a staff member to Metro, to the airport? The priority needs to be on us,” said Alderman Michael Martin during the debate.

Others agreed something needs to be done to address city shortages; safety is at the top of mind.

“When we talk about it not being a safety issue, I disagree. I drive across the train tracks every day, every day. I see cars stopped on those tracks, bumper to bumper every day. Do you know who half these people are stopping on the tracks? They are kids driving to high school. Do we want to wait?” questioned Alderman Janna Garton.

Hendersonville Fire Chief Scotty Bush was also in attendance and answered concerning questions about the staff shortages in his department, along with how call times could be affected by Exit 8.

“That’s probably going to push us. We’ve driven it, and it right around seven to seven and a half minutes,” Bush explained. “In the talks, that’s not for me to decide obviously. I would speak against it or about it, but that is about double the national standard; four to four and a half minutes is what you’re looking for a response time.”

City leaders agreed to look for alternatives to make both a priority. At the end of the meeting, leaders agreed to create a committee to approach TDOT about the plan, keeping residents in mind.

“The first responders are very important, but I also think we owe it to our citizens to have a safety first if they were to close that project, and I don’t fell like now is the time to abandon it,” Alderman Terri Goodwin said.