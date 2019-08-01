Hendersonville employee helps identify victim in fiery crash on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police identified Un Su Park as the victim of Monday evening’s fiery crash. No one knew who she was until her co-worker stepped in to help.

The crash happened around 7:00 p.m. Monday.

Park’s co-worker was concerned when the 58-year-old didn’t open Carriage Trade Dry Cleaners in Hendersonville on time Tuesday morning. It was the first time in 12 years that the doors weren’t open at 7:00 a.m.

“She always shows up, always in the morning and when she doesn’t she would call someone to be sure the store opened,” said co-worker Ronald Wolff.

Wolff got home Tuesday afternoon and saw the crash on News 2.

According to investigators, Park stopped her 2005 Lexus RX330 on the interstate and was initially struck by a Nissan Maxima. The driver of a semi tried to swerve and avoid a crash but couldn’t.

Metro Police had asked for the public’s help identifying the victim, who was burned beyond recognition.

The white Lexus SUV, female driver, and the fact that no one had heard from Park, had Wolff calling the police department.

“That’s when I put two and two together basically that it had to be Su because that’s what she drove,” said Wolff.

Metro Police aren’t sure why Park stopped on the interstate but Wolff has an idea.

“She mentioned she had issues with her car several weeks ago,” said Wolff. “I assumed, since she got to work every day, that it was taken care of. My guess is, I think the car died for some reason on the highway.”

Park, who went by Su at work, leaves behind two daughters and is described as hard-working and funny.