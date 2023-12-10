HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second Sumner County city has declared a State of Emergency in the aftermath of Saturday’s tornado.

According to a statement released on Sunday, Dec. 10, Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary proclaimed the State of Emergency in order to “ensure a swift and coordinated response to the unprecedented challenges posed by this natural disaster.”

Officials said the “destructive tornado” that hit Hendersonville on Saturday, Dec. 9 caused extensive damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructures, especially in the Main Street area. Power lines were also damaged and knocked down, causing city-wide power outages.

For example, the roof of Big Play — an arcade along West Main Street — collapsed amid the severe weather, leaving two people with minor injuries, according to police officers on scene.

Meanwhile, first responders and emergency services are still hard at work ensuring the safety and well-being of those impacted by the severe weather, Sunday’s statement said.

“The safety and well-being of our residents are our top priorities. The declaration of a state of emergency will enable us to marshal all necessary resources to respond effectively and efficiently to this crisis,” Clary stated. “Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected, and we are committed to providing the support and assistance needed during these challenging times.”

According to officials, the State of Emergency declaration will make sure emergency response plans continue, as well as facilitate the mobilization of extra resources to address the community’s immediate needs. Local authorities are also working with regional and state agencies to coordinate a comprehensive and effective response.

The city urges community members to follow local authorities’ safety advisories and other directives aimed at protecting lives and property. Residents are also encouraged to avoid traveling on Main Street as much as possible amid the cleanup efforts.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross is managing an emergency shelter at Cornerstone Church along Stop 30 Road in order to provide refuge and support for those displaced by the storm.

Storm damage at Drakes Creek Park in Hendersonville (Courtesy: Larry Gore) Storm damage at Drakes Creek Park in Hendersonville (Courtesy: Larry Gore)

On Sunday afternoon, city officials said most of the damaged areas were still too hazardous for volunteers. However, United Way is working with Red Cross to coordinate any necessary donations, so to find out more, go to the United Way website or call 615-461-8371.

“Hendersonville’s resilience and spirit will undoubtedly be tested during this challenging period, but together, the city will overcome it as it always does,” Clary added.

For more information and updates, visit Hendersonville’s website and social media pages.

This news comes after Gallatin proclaimed a State of Emergency late Saturday night due to the severe weather.