HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Sunday evening, Hendersonville’s mayor declared a State of Emergency in response to the “destructive tornado” that passed through the city the day before and left many residents searching for a place with heat, power, and food.

The American Red Cross said it has opened an emergency shelter at Cornerstone Church on Stop 30 Road in Hendersonville for people who have been displaced from their homes and/or need to report structural damage, receive food, or address medical needs

Volunteers at the site said they have more than 50 cots and lots of food and blankets available for people affected by Saturday’s deadly tornados.

News 2 spoke with one Hendersonville couple who said they took shelter in their master bedroom closet, and about 15 seconds later, the tornado hit.

“We knew the house shook, and we knew the roof came off,” Hendersonville resident Joey Elkins said.

Joey and Melissa Elkins used to live off Rockland Road, but now they’re dependent on Red Cross resources. After eating dinner at the church, the couple told News 2 they would not sleep at the relief site on Sunday, Dec. 10.

“We really need a bed because we both have bad backs and some surgeries and neck injuries, and as [much as] I appreciate the offer that we have, it’s just not good for our health,” Joey said.

Melissa walked News 2 through the destroyed house. Her walker sat in a corner; the bedroom was blown out, with the window still in the frame, lying on the ground; and the roof was gone. However, Melissa said the most devastating loss has been the missing photos of her deceased relatives.

Joey and Melissa agreed these past two days have been overwhelming.

“Thanks for all the prayers and concern for my friends and family, but we will get in touch with you,” Joey said. “We just got so much going on.”

Joey added he is thankful to be alive and safe: “What I’ve learned from it is time is valuable, and life is precious. Don’t take it for granted.”

If you or a loved one need shelter Sunday night, the Red Cross relief site will be open at Cornerstone Church until further notice.