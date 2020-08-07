Hendersonville community will ‘tip the tax’ this tax-free holiday weekend

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee’s second tax-free weekend starts Friday. This time, food and drink sales by restaurants and limited-service establishments will be exempt. A city leader in Hendersonville is challenging the community to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a popular Facebook group Eat Hendersonville, which has more than 10,000 members, Alderman Scott Sprouse suggested instead of keeping the savings this weekend, add 10% to what you would normally tip, if you can. It’s gained a lot of interest.

For restaurant owners like Eddie Anderson, he’s not surprised by the community’s generosity.

“We’ve been blessed here and people have been great to us,” said Anderson, owner of Sanders Ferry Pizza. “I know a lot of other local restaurants have felt the love recently and we just hope this weekend is continuous of that.”

For him, there was fear about surviving during the health crisis. But setting up a drive-thru takeout service for the first few months proved to be a huge success. Now, customers are able to come back inside.

His servers and bartenders rely on their support.

“The money that they get provides for their family, just like other people who go to work to provide for theirs,” Anderson said. “These people are working very hard and it’s just a way to bless them, if you have the opportunity to do so.”

Tennessee’s tax-free holiday weekend ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

