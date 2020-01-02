Hendersonville community rallies around fallen Officer’s family

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Final ribbons, tied with care, on a wreath honoring Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol killed in the line of duty Monday.

Volunteers with the Hendersonville Citizen Police Academy Association work around-the-clock to help support those struggling during difficult times.

“Whether it be delivering water and coffee at night, or to decorate this vehicle to get prepared to honor the officer, we’ll do anything else that they need,” says John Isbell president of HCPAA.

The growing memorial outside of the Hendersonville Police Department highlights Officer Bristol’s squad car.

It’s become a place where members of the community pay their respects, leave tokens of support for the family, and mourn their hero friend.

Inside the department, a room is filled with food and messages of support ready for delivery to the family.

“It’s gut-wrenching,” Isbell says, “to see how this tears families apart. It’s so unfortunate.”

And with any unexpected loss, there’s often unplanned finical hardship.

The group vows to do everything they can to ensure Officer Bristol’s wife, and young daughter, feel supported.

An online donation site has been created. 100% of the proceeds go to the family.

“On our Facebook, we’ve posted a link to the 100 Club and we ask people to donate to the club.”

If you’d like to add to the memorial tribute outside of the department, it will be in place until Sunday.