HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s a strong sense of community in Hendersonville, as people help one another with storm damage clean-up.

As Saturday’s deadly storm passed through the city, several homes were damaged and debris was spread across their yards. To make matters worse, power was out for hours as crews worked to safety turn it back on.

Even with a foggy Sunday morning, people were up early cleaning up and helping their neighbors.

“We’re the Volunteer state for a reason,” Thomas McMillian said. “It never hurts to help someone in need.”

On Leota Drive, some of the hardest hit homes still have tree debris scattered and logs in their driveways.

Power was restored for some of the homes, but a few families tell News 2 they are planning to stay in a hotel if the power doesn’t turn back on by sundown.